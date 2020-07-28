Defense Minister Participates in Celebration of Russian Navy Day in Tartous

Russian ships have taken part in a naval show off the coast of Tartous, to mark Russia's Navy Day writes SANA.

On the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day, the command of the Russian forces operating in Syria held an official ceremony on the shores of Tartous city.

Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces, Defense Minister Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub attended the ceremony along with a number of Syrian and Russian military, official, and public figures.

The celebration included a naval parade in which Syrian and Russian vessels participated, and a naval combat simulation featuring Russian ships, submarines, and aircrafts.

At the end of the ceremony, Russian fighters and helicopters carried out an air show.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.