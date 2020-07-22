Israeli Airstrikes Cause Several Casualties in Ranks of Syrian Army

Israel has attacked Syria again, this time targeting the southwestern suburbs of Damascus and injuring 11 fighters reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced last night that several soldiers were wounded as a result of the Israeli airstrikes on the southwestern suburbs of Damascus.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli airstrikes wounded seven soldiers that were deployed to the Sahnaya suburb of Damascus.

“At 09:48 pm this evening, Israeli warplanes over the occupied Syrian Golan directed several explosive rockets towards southern Damascus, and our air defenses responded to them and shot down most of them. The aggression wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage.”

The Israeli Forces fired several missiles from their aircraft on Sunday evening, targeting the Damascus region of southern Syria.

A source from the Syrian Army said their forces were able to intercept several of the IDF’s missiles, but not all of them.

The source said some of the missiles managed to hit their intended targets, causing a number of explosions that could be heard in the Damascus countryside and city.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement that the missile attack on Monday night hit weapons depots and military positions belonging to Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militia fighters south of Damascus.

The five killed were all non-Syrian paramilitary fighters, according to the Observatory.

It added that 11 combatants were wounded in total – four non-Syrian fighters and seven Syrian troops, of which two were in critical condition.

