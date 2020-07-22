Muallem Receives Credentials of Abkhazia New Ambassador to Syria

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem has received the Ambassador of the Republic of Abkhazia, a break away region that is supported by Russia writes SANA.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem received Khotaba Baghrat Rashovich, who handed him a copy of his credentials as an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Abkhazia to Syria.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing and developing cooperation between them in various domains to serve the interest of the two peoples and the two friendly countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.