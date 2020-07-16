Iran Ready to Equip Syrian Air Defenses With Its Latest Systems

Iran has announced its intention to provide equipment to Syria’s air defences, for the fight against terrorism reports Al-Masdar.

On Tuesday, the Iranian government announced, Tehran’s readiness to equip the Syrian air defenses with Iranian equipment, saying that it held talks in this regard, and it will be considered the first decision after signing the latest agreement between the two countries.

“The threat of terrorism in Syria is not over yet and it was confirmed during the visit to Damascus by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, that Iran is ready to take the decision to strengthen the Syrian air defense system,” the Iranian government spokesperson, Ali Rabei, said on Tuesday, according to the ISNA agency.

He stressed that the possibility of the return of terrorism to the region was a major reason for signing a comprehensive agreement for military cooperation with Syria, saying, “The war on terrorism has not yet reached its end, and it is possible that terrorism will return to the region because of the support of some countries to this, and for these reasons the military cooperation agreement was signed between Damascus and Tehran.”

The Syrian Minister of Defense, Ali Abdullah Ayoub, sign an agreement last week with the Iranian Army Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, for military cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement provided for, “strengthening military and security cooperation in the areas of the armed forces’ work and continuing coordination”, and dealt with “the situation in Syria and the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign forces that entered illegally.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.