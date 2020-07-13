Security Council Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Aid Delivery in Syria

The United Nations Security Council have agreed on a plan to deliver aid to Syria, after a draft resolution by Russia was voted down writes SANA.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a draft resolution on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria through one border crossing for a one year.

In a voting session last night, the Security Council adopted a draft resolution submitted by Germany and Belgium on delivering humanitarian aid to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing and extending the effectiveness of the Resolution No. 1265 for a one year, with 12 delegations voting in favor of the draft resolution while the delegations of Russia, China and the Dominican Republic abstained from voting.

Earlier on Friday, the Security Council voted against a Russian draft resolution on delivering humanitarian aid to Syria through one border crossing for a one year during a session held a few hours after Russia and China vetoed a draft resolution submitted by Germany and Belgium, which exploits the humanitarian situation in Syria and violates its sovereignty as it provides for extending the mechanism of cross-border aid delivery in Syria for six months without coordinating with the Syrian Government.

The Presidency of the Security Council announced that the Russian draft resolution will not be adopted after only four countries voted in its favor which were Russia, China, South Africa and Vietnam, while seven other countries voted against it which are the US, Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, Estonia and the Dominican Republic and four countries abstained from voting.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.