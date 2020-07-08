16 New Craft and Industrial Facilities Enter Labor Market in Suweida

It has been announced that a raft of new craft and industrial facilities have entered the labor market in Suweida, bringing with them 40 job opportunities writes SANA.

16 craft and industrial facilities have entered the labor market in Suweida province during the first half of 2020 and they have provided 40 job opportunities.

Suweida’s Director of Industry Department, Haitham Amer, said in a statement to SANA that the implemented facilities have been distributed among the engineering, chemical and food sectors.

Amer pointed out that there are 16 industrial projects, which are under implementation, and six projects that are partially carried out according to investment law no.10 and decree no 8.

Amer noted that licenses have been given for the establishment of two industrial facilities whose cost was estimated at 80 million Syrian pounds and the works for establishing them will start in the coming period.

In 2019, 58 new craft and industrial facilities entered the labor market in Suweida province.

