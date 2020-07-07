Russia, Turkey, Iran Reach Understanding on Turkish Operation in Ayn Issa

At a recent meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran, the three countries are believed to have come to an agreement regarding the fate of the Syrian Democratic Forces writes North Press.

Well-informed security sources told North Press on Sunday that Russia, Turkey, and Iran have agreed to launch intense strikes against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Ayn Issa in the northern countryside of Raqqa.

The SDF defends approximately one-third of Syrian territory. The region is administrated by the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria and supported by the US-led International Coalition.

A source from the Syrian government said that a meeting was held between Russian, Turkish, and Iranian officials outside Syria over the past few days and resulted in an agreement on determining the fate of the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria.

According to the source, during the meeting Turkey proposed a strong blow to the SDF that would completely eliminate its presence in the region, also proposing that it undertake the implementation of this task, and the Russians and the Iranians agreed to the Turkish proposal, provided that the Syrian government forces are stationed in the attack area instead of the SDF.

The source said that another meeting was held between Russian and Turkish officers two days ago in the village of Kor Hassan in Turkish-controlled Tel Abyad, and the two sides discussed the presence of the SDF in the region.

The source added, “Turkish officers asked the Russians to move the SDF 30 kilometres away from their current points, and the Russians expressed their approval of the request, provided that Syrian government forces replace them in this area.”

Since the Sochi Agreement, on Oct. 22, 2019, the SDF has been stationed 30 kilometres from the Turkish border.

On Jul. 1, 2020, the presidents of Russia, Turkey, and Iran held a virtual tripartite summit as part of the sixth round of the Astana talks, in which they declared their determination to fight the Autonomous Administration and the SDF.

A closing statement issued by the summit’s attendees said they reject all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including autonomy initiatives, and expressed their determination to stand against these agendas in reference to the SDF and the Autonomous Administration.

Badran Gia Kurd, a senior official in the Autonomous Administration, said in a press statement a few days ago that, “Turkey is trying to unite Russia and Iran’s stance with its position against the existence of the Autonomous Administration. It seems Russia has yielded to Turkish pressures, as well as Iran and Damascus supporting the Turkish position.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.