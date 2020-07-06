ISIS Suffers Heavy Losses in Clash with Syrian Army

Clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and the Islamic State have resulted in losses for both sides, and the Islamic State being forced to retreat reports Al-Masdar.

According to a field report from eastern Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was attacked by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a few points in the Badiya al-Sham region on Friday and Saturday, resulting in the heaviest clashes between the two sides in two months.

The report said the Syrian army, backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Local Defense Forces (LDF), suffered over ten casualties at the start of the battle; however, once reinforcements poured in, ISIS was unable to score any advances around the roads in this desert region.

Furthermore, a source from the Syrian army said the Islamic State terrorists suffered dozens of casualties, along with the destruction of several technical vehicles used by the terrorist group during this attack.

ISIS has repeatedly conducted raids in the Badiya al-Sham region that stretches across Damascus, Homs, Suweida, and Deir ez-Zor governorates; however, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the terrorist group has attempted to take advantage of the crisis to increase their attacks against the Syrian army, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Iraqi military.

In turn, the Syrian army has increased their coordination with the Iraqi Armed Forces, especially the Popular Mobilization Units, to stop the terrorist group’s movements along the border.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.