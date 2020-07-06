Head of Air Force Intelligence Killed in Eastern Syria

Brigadier General Jihad Zaal was assassinated in Deir ez-Zor, along with a number of other people, but it is unknown who was responsible for the attack reports Baladi News.

The head of the Air Force Intelligence in charge of the eastern region of Syria, Brigadier General Jihad Zaal, along with a number of his security apparatus, was killed on Saturday night. The assassination happened under mysterious circumstances.

Local sources said that the center of the Deir ez-Zor governorate witnessed major security turbulence after the arrival of the body of Zaal to the city hospital, amid discretion on part of the regime.

The same sources suggested that an unidentified aircraft may have been behind the assassination of Zaal, as two unidentified aircraft were flying in the airspace of Deir ez-Zor when the assassination took place.

According to the sources, Zaal is from the Quneitra Governorate and has ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. In 2011, he assumed the presidency of eastern Syria’s Air Force Intelligence, having previously been the head of the Daraa branch in 2011.

Furthermore, unknown assailants took the life of the bodyguard of Maher al-Assad, the president’s brother, Colonel Ali Jumblat. Jumblat was the leader of the Forth Armoured Division in the Yafour area of ​​the capital Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.