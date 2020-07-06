20 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Syria

The Syrian Ministry of Health has announced that a further 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus reports SANA.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that 20 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria for persons who were in close contact with other infected individuals. Three patients have recovered and three infected people have passed away.

The ministry said in a statement to SANA that the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Syria reached 358, of which 126 have recovered.

The first case of coronavirus in Syria was registered on Mar. 22, 2020, for a person who had come from abroad, while the first death was registered on Mar. 29, 2020.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.