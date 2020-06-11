Protests in Suweida Condemn US Sanctions Imposed on Syria

Protests in Syria southern province of Suweida, with people protesting the US sanctions and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria according to SANA.

On Wednesday, Suweida province witnessed a popular protest that was organized in front of the building of Suweida Governorate, and which rejected and condemned the US sanctions and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria.

Participants affirmed their adherence to the national stances and unity in the face the terrorist and economic war Syria is facing.

Civil, popular, religious and official figures also participated, to stand in condemnation of the so-called “Caesar Act.”

