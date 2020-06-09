Jihadists Launch Heavy Attack on Syrian Army Posts in Northwestern Hama

Fighters from Hurras al-Deen attempted to attack a Syrian army position in the town of Tanjarah, but were repulsed by the defending forces reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian army squared off against a group of jihadist rebels that attempted to infiltrate their positions in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Monday.

According to a field report from northwestern Hama, the jihadists of Hurras al-Deen stormed the Syrian army’s positions along the administrative border of Hama and Idleb.

A source from the army said the jihadist attack targeted their positions in the town of Tanjarah, which is located inside the northern region of the al-Ghab Plain.

The source said the jihadists managed to infiltrate the army’s positions at Tanjarah, prompting the nearby Syrian army troops to unleash a large barrage of missiles and artillery shells on the Hurras al-Deen forces.

The source revealed that Syrian army reinforcements were quickly moved to the frontlines after the initial attack by Hurras al-Deen, as they attempted to restore order around this volatile front in northwestern Syria.

Last month, the jihadist rebels launched a similar attack on the Syrian army’s positions, resulting in over 30 casualties for the Syrian army’s forces.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.