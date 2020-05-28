Syrian Army Aggressively Blocks US Military’s Path in Northeast Syria

The US military have been stopped again, by the Syrian army, who have denied them access to the road, forcing them to turn around writes Al-Masdar.

On Wednesday, a Syrian army unit prevented an American military convoy from moving towards the village of al-Dardara in the Hassakeh Governorate

According to a report from northeastern Syria, the US military convoy approached the Syrian Arab Army’s positions outside of al-Dardara.

Upon reaching the Syrian army’s positions, the US military was forced to turn around after the Syrian army refused to open the road to the American troops.

The report said the convoy was comprised of both US personnel and fighters from the Kudish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Wednesday’s incident marked the second time in the last ten days that the Syrian Arab Army has aggressively forced the US military to reroute in northeastern Syria.

Despite the Syrian Arab Army’s refusal to give them access to the road, the US military did not further engage the Syrian army and chose to turn around.

The US military has faced weekly incidents like this, with some these road obstructions coming from locals in the Qamishli District and Tel Tamr region of Hassakeh Governorate.

