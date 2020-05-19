Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Against Dollar Reaches 2,000 for First Time in Syrian History

The fall in the Syrian pound continues and hit an all new milestone on Monday, when it reached 2,000 pounds against the dollar writes Smart News.

On Monday, the Syrian pound exchange rate against the US dollar reached 2,000 for the first time since the establishment of the Syrian state.

Owners of money exchange shops in areas outside the control of the Syrian government in the Aleppo governorate, northern Syria, reported to Smart News that the Syrian pound exchange rate reached 2,000 pound to sell and 1,900 pounds to buy.

The shop owners added that dealing with in dollars has stopped in the western Aleppo countryside after it reached 2,000 pounds, while money exchange shops turned off electronic currency exchange charts.

Owners of money exchange shops in Idleb governorate said that the dollar exchange rate reached 2,000 for sale and 1,950 for purchase, while people are still dealing with dollars in Idleb.

Owners of money exchange shops in Kurdish Autonomous Administration-controlled area in the Raqqa, Hassakeh, and Deir ez-Zor governorates said that the dollar exchange rate reached 1,910 for sale and 1,890 for purchase.

In Damascus, the exchange rate reached 1,820 Syrian pounds for purchase and 1,790 for sale, amidst a continuous decline of the pound’s value in the market.

