Syrian MP Insults Putin, Refuses to Apologize

Khaled al-Aboud threatened to attack Russian forces in Syria and lashed out at them for suggesting that they might abandon Assad writes Baladi News.

Khaled al-Aboud, a member of the Syrian regime’s parliament, refused to apologize to Russia for what he said in recent days, after he threatened to launch a war against Russian forces in Syria from the coast to the south, in response to Russian leaks discussing the possibility of abandoning Assad, after he had become a burden for them.

Aboud revealed this response on his Facebook account to all the requests that he delete the post threatening Russisan forces in Syria. This came after Russisan media lately published leaks showing the Russian president’s impatience with Assad, as well as a strong current in the Russisan administration that sees the necessity of removing Assad to ensure a stable and peaceful Syria.

While MPs in the Syrian regime’s parliament demanded that Aboud delete the post in which he threatened Russian forces present in Syria, they considered the post merely “nonsense” or a “joke,” from someone who carries official standing in the regime’s parliament as secretary. Aboud responded that what he wrote represents his personal opinion, and not the opinion of the Assad regime.

Aboud defended the Iranian militias and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in Syria, considering them and Hezbollah to have the greatest role in protecting Assad.

Aboud praised Assad’s relations with Iran in his first threatening post, saying that the regime’s relations with Moscow were considered secondary compared with the alliance between Tehran and the Syrian president.

Aboud launched a scathing attack on information published recently in Russian newspapers about downsizing, confiscation or hemming the role of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

He wrote in a Facebook post, “If Assad wanted it, Putin would have ended, and not just in Syria but in the region and the world, and the name ‘Putin’ would have been erased from Russian history forever.”

Khaled al-Aboud is an MP from Daraa governorate in Assad’s parliament, and holds the capacity of secretary. He has close relations with the regime’s security institutions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.