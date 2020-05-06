They Threw Him From a Car, Covered in Blood. Aref Barghala Freed Two Years After Arrest

Two years after he was arrested, Aref Muhammad Barghala was dumped in front of his house, bleeding and showing clear signs of torture reports Jesr.

Regime intelligence late last week released Aref Muhammad Barghala, a young man from Douma in Eastern Ghouta, after he had spent two years in Sednaya Prison.

A state security patrol, driving a van in Douma, released him in front of his house, located near the al-Tawhid Mosque on Tayseer Taha Street in the city’s downtown area.

Barghala was covered in blood when he was thrown from the state security vehicle, with fresh signs of beating and torture on his body.

He faced beatings from personnel working the checkpoint at the entrance of Douma from the Damascus side, which belongs to the same branch, after they realized he had been detained on charges of “terrorism,” according to their claim.

Barghala was arrested at his home in Douma in mid-2018, during a raid by state security patrols in the city. He faced a number of charges, including leading a group loyal to the opposition Jaish al-Islam faction during its control over the area.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.