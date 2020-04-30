Two New Cases of Coronavirus Recovery Registered in Syria

Two more people in Syria have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 21 reports SANA.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of two new cases of the coronavirus registered in Syria to raise the number of recovered cases to 21.

The Ministry added in a statement that the number of coronavirus infections in Syria reached 43 until today, 21 of them have recovered while three have died.

The first case of coronavirus registered in Syria was on Mar. 22, 2020.

Additionally, the Health Ministry launched a service on its website which shows the distribution of registered coronavirus cases in Syria, sorting them by provinces, age groups, gender, and cause of infection.

The service also contains information on the five official labs that conduct COVID-19 tests, and the centers for quarantine and isolation.

The service showed that the 43 cases in Syria are distributed as follows:

30 cases in Damascus Countryside, 11 of which recovered, one passed away, 18 being treated.

12 cases in Damascus, eight of which recovered, two passed away, two being treated.

One case in Daraa currently being treated.

In terms of gender, 22 of the cases are male and 21 are female, as for age groups, there are three cases in the 0-9 age group, two in the 10-19 group, three in the 20-29 group, nine in the 30-39 group, three in the 40-49 group, 11 in the 50-59 group, 10 in the 60-69 group, and two in the 70-79 group.

