Turkish-Backed Local Councils Announce Dissolution in Northern Syria

For unknown reasons a number of local councils in northern Syria, that were supported by Turkey, have announced their dissolution writes Etihad Press.

A number of Turkish-backed local councils in northern Syria announced their dissolution, without clarifying their reasons for doing so.

The Violations Documentation Center in northern Syria reported that a number of local councils supported by Turkey announced their own dissolution, without clarifying the reasons.

The decision initially included the al-Bab and Maraa local councils, and it is unknown whether other councils will also be included.

Since its military incursion into northern Syria, Turkey has sought to set up an administrative, security and military structure loyal to it.

These councils and committees have long been accused of corruption, cronyism and monopolization by a class that doesn’t have experience, representation or popular support. This has not been a problem for Turkish authorities, which have remained loyal to them, and have appointed members and officials to these councils despite dozens of protests and demonstrations rejecting their administrative framework.

It is worth noting that Turkey arrested the police commander of Afrin on Apr. 15, 2020, without revealing the reasons for his arrest or where he is being held.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.