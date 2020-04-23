Unknown Persons Shell House of Military Faction Commander in Suweida

The home of a military commander was targeted by unknown attackers, who used an artillery shell, but only caused material damage reports Smart News.

Unknown persons targeted the house of a local military faction commander using an artillery shell in the Syrian government-controlled province of Suweida, southern Syria.

On Wednesday, local sources reported to Smart News that unknown persons targeted the home of the military commander, Mahran Obaid, who is close to the Syrian government security forces, using an RPG shell. The sources added that the shell only caused material damage.

Areas controlled by the forces of the Syrian government are home to a general state of security absence, extensive use of unregulated weapons, and a high crime rate, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom, amidst an absence of the role of Syrian government security forces, while activists accuse the latter of facilitating the work of gangs and criminals.

Suweida has become the home for kidnapping, stealing, and assassination incidents, amidst the spread of unregulated weapons. The residents accuse Syrian government forces-backed gangs of being responsible for such incidents.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.