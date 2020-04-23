Syrian Citizens Intercept a US Military Convoy in Qamishli Countryside

A US military convoy travelling through Qamishli has been forced to turn around by residents and the Syrian Arab Army, who chanted their disapproval and threw stones writes SANA.

Citizens from a number of towns in Qamishli’s southern countryside, supported by members of the Syrian Arab Army, intercepted on Wednesday a US occupation military convoy, and forced them to turn back.

Civil sources told SANA that families of Um al-Ghadir and Thamnih Rahya, located to the south of the Tel Hamis area in Qamishli southern countryside, intercepted a military convoy of the US occupation, throwing stones at them and chanting slogans against their presence.

The sources added that vehicles turned around and went back into the direction of Farfarah village.

The Syrian families always reject any presence of foreign occupation in Syrian al-Jazeera region.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.