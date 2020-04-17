ISIS Sets up a Checkpoint in Deir ez-Zor Countryside and Blows up a School

The Islamic State have launched two attacks in Deir ez-Zor, raiding shops and destroying a school with explosives reports Deir Ezzor 24.

On Wednesday morning, an Islamic State (ISIS) cell raided shops in Gharibah Sharqiya village in the northern Deir ez-Zor countryside, according to Deir Ezzor 24’s correspondent.

The correspondent confirmed that the cell set up a “flying” or temporary checkpoint in the village, while a group raided shops, confiscated cigarettes and burned them in the center of the village, before withdrawing towards the badiyah after carrying out the mission.

In the same context, on Tuesday, ISIS gunmen blew up a school in al-Hawayej village in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

ISIS cells are active in Deir ez-Zor and carry out occasional killing, robbery and bombing operations.

