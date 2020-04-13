Calls for Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Syria, Other Countries Increase

There have been increased call for sanctions imposed on Syria to be lifted, as the country makes efforts to deal with the spread of the coronavirus writes SANA.

The US Peace Council called on the US administration and the United Nations to immediately lift unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on more than thirty countries, including Syria, especially after the global outbreak of the coronavirus and its devastating impact.

In an open letter on Saturday published on its website the council described these sanctions as “economic war” and crimes against humanity, as the targeted countries suffer in light of the devastating impact of the global epidemic, especially Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Zimbabwe.

In another note, the head of the Czech Peace Movement, Milan Krajca, has renewed his call for lifting the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the West on Syria, reiterating that these measures must be condemned.

In a statement to SANA’s correspondent in Prague on Saturday, Krajca said that the immediate termination of these measures has become an urgent need, particularly as Syria is now confronting the spread of coronavirus and it has been fighting terrorism and foreign interference for more than nine years.

In the same context, Cuba has condemned the US blockade that has been imposed on the Cuban people for decades and that has made it difficult for Cuba to secure the medical equipment and medicines needed to counter coronavirus.

