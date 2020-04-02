Jaafari: Syria Demands That Washington Immediately and Unconditionally Lift All Coercive Economic Measures

Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari has written to the UN Secretary General to insist that sanction imposed on the country by the US are lifted and that their occupation forces leave the country writes SANA.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari has affirmed that the statements made about Syria last Monday by James Jeffrey, an employee at the US Department of State, are irresponsible and misleading and they are just an attempt to cover the US crimes and violations against the sovereignty, independence and safety of the Syrian territories and against the security, peace and prosperity of the Syrian people, adding that Syria demands that the US Government immediately and unconditionally lift all the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on it.

In a letter sent to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Jaafari asserted that the statements made by Jeffrey reflect the continuity of the policy of denial and stubbornness by a government which can’t be depended on to play any humanitarian and international role in fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Jaafari added that in light of the global pandemic, Syria is facing an additional pressure and new challenges in fighting this dangerous pandemic, which requires the Syrian Government to provide the basic infrastructure and the necessary potentials for the health sector.

Jaafari said that Syria demands that the US government immediately and unconditionally lift all the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed, particularly on the sectors of banking, oil, energy and the air, sea and land transport, in a way that would allow the free flow of materials and medical equipment in particular, and would enhance Syria’s ability to tackle this pandemic and to prevent its spread.

He added that Syria also calls for the withdrawal of the US occupation forces from all the Syrian territories, particularly the oil and gas fields and to allow the Syrian Government to regain its control over these areas and to start the reconstruction and to rehabilitation the oil and gas plants and to use their resources to serve the needs of the Syrian people exclusively.

Jaafari stressed that the Syrian government preserves the right to hold the American government and its partners within the framework of the so-called “International Coalition” legally, morally and financially responsible for the destruction of the cities of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Ayn al-Arab, Hajin and other areas in Syria, in addition to holding them responsible for targeting the Syrian infrastructures, which led to their total or partial destruction, including roads, bridges, electric power stations, oil and gas wells, and supply routes.

