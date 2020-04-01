Local Sewing Workshops Make Masks for Medics in Opposition Areas

Sewing workshops in Idleb have started to produce medical masks, to meet the high demand by medics and health facilities writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Sewing workshops in northern Syria have begun to make medical masks for health facilities in the de-facto stricken areas due to the regime offensive and now due to the killer coronavirus.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman, an owner of a sewing workshop in Idleb province, said his workshop of 55 workers produces 10,000 masks per day.

“We import raw materials from Turkey but the prices are rising daily, it went from two dollars to five dollars per kilo. We are selling the box from five and a half dollars and up to seven dollars, and the daily wages of the workers go from 3,000 Syrian pounds to 7,000 pounds, depending on the production quantity,” he added.

“After the spread of the virus in Turkey and the demand for the masks increased, we started manufacturing them in Idleb.”

The workshops are distributing masks at reasonable prices within the liberated areas as the demand for masks by humanitarian organizations operating in Idleb and the countryside of Aleppo has also increased.

Northern Syria has not yet recorded any case of coronavirus infection, with awareness campaigns warning civilians to stay home and avoid gatherings, and the closure of all crossings with regime-held areas.

