Education Suspended in Aleppo Countryside and Continuing Remotely in Idleb

Aleppo has extended the closure of schools, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and has implemented remote educational programs writes Enab Baladi.

The Directorate of Education in the northern Aleppo countryside has decided to extend the suspension of classes in the area until the end of April as a preventative measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The directorate issued a decision to extend the suspension of classes on Wednesday, and published the decision on its Facebook page, without noting alternative procedures.

This came after the Turkish Education Ministry announced it was extending the suspension of classes in Turkey until the end of April.

Since the middle of March, the educational process has stopped in cities and towns in the northern Aleppo countryside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some private schools are carrying out remote education, while the education director in al-Bab city, Jumaa Kazkaz, previously told Enab Baladi that they had so far not done so in public schools.

Kazkaz said that they were considering setting up a digital education platform that included all curricula, which they would resort to if necessary, with the most qualified teachers selected for all subjects, and then the classes recorded and put up on the platform.

Education in Idleb ongoing “remotely”

The Education Directorate in Idleb province is continuing with a “remote” educational system with classes stopped at both public and private schools and in academies and educational points.

In a statement issued on Mar. 23, 2020, the directorate explained how to implement the remote education system, with the teacher sharing educational materials, which are designed according to a weekly plan with parents on a daily basis.

The educational material contains pictures, videos, audio and transcripts, designed by the teacher in collaboration with the Protection Officer and the librarian.

The teacher answers students’ questions and corrects materials that arrive via chat rooms.

The principal and main teacher oversee the implementation of the weekly plans, and submit the necessary reports and documentation.

The directorate has reduced the working hours of its departments and educational agencies, except for necessary procedures, such as registering students and following up on remote education and training.

The directorate suspended school hours for students only for one week, on Mar. 20, 2020, with administrative work in schools continuing.

According to reporting, no regions in northern Syria had registered cases of the coronavirus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.