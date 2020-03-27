Syria and Seven Other Countries Call for Lifting Coercive Unilateral Measures

Syria has called on the UN to lift the coercive unilateral measures imposed on the country, saying that they are hindering its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus reports SANA.

The permanent representatives of eight countries to the UN, among them Syria’s Permanent Representative Bashar al-Jaafari, called for the lifting of the coercive unilateral measures, indicating that these measures constitute a challenge in facing the crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus.

This came in a joint letter signed by the representatives of Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in addition to Syria, on behalf on their Foreign Ministers to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with the aim of putting an end to the illegitimate measures and guaranteeing equality and coordination among the countries of the world in facing the challenges caused by the outbreak of the virus.

The latter pointed to the challenges facing the countries affected by the coercive unilateral measures in facing the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It called on the UN Secretary General to take into consideration the need of all countries of the world to ensure the basic infrastructure and equipment needed by the health sectors for providing health tests and treatment, food and services to everyone without any exception.

The Permanent Representatives reminded the UN Secretary-General of the content of his recent appeals and statements in this regard, in which he stressed the need, now more than ever, for solidarity, hope and political will to overcome this crisis together, affirming that achieving that requires all countries to act in a collective, coordinated and decisive manner as responsible members of the international community because facing this danger is a joint responsibility.

The permanent representatives of eight countries also underlined that governments of countries affected by this economic blockade possess the political and moral will to face this danger, yet this timing requires the highest level of world solidarity, cooperation, and support.

The letter reviewed the negative effects of unilateral coercive measures both at the national level and outside the regional borders, as these measures impede the ability of national governments to work with international organizations and benefit from the international financial system and the system of free trade and thus undermines the ongoing efforts of governments to combat the coronavirus.

The permanent representatives of eight countries, on behalf of their governments, urged the UN Secretary-General to demand the immediate and complete lifting of such illegal, coercive and arbitrary measures which illegally adopt the weapon of economic pressure, demanding that his position on this matter should be consistent with the UN long-term and principled position that refuses to impose coercive unilateral measures.

