Work Stops in Syrian Drama

The Syrian Artists Union have stopped work, to protect their health and prevent the spread of coronavirus in Syria reports Enab Baladi.

The Syrian Artists Union issued a decision to stop all dubbing work in Syria to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, the union issued “Circular 19,” calling for a halt to all artistic works including dubbing, threatening to take legal action if this is not implemented.

The Syrian regime prime minister agreed to stop the filming of all artistic works in Syria in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Syrian official news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, that the council had called on the Information Ministry to issue the necessary instructions to stop all filming operations, whether those were in the public sector (the National Film Organization and the National Television Production Organization in the Information Ministry) or in the private sector.

The union also said in another statement that the official shifts in the union were limited to three hours, from 12:30pm to 3:30 pm for two days a week (Sunday and Tuesday).

The decision applies to all branches of the union in Syria’s provinces.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.