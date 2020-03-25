Air Defenses Intercept Drone Near Hemeimeem Base

Syrian air defenses, identified and intercepted a drone that was carrying explosives and heading towards the Hemeimeem base in the Lattakia countryside reports SANA.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted a drone near the Hemeimeem base in the Lattakia countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that, “a drone on Monday evening came close to Hemeimeem base and the Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed it in the vicinity of the city of Jableh in the Lattakia countryside.

In recent months, air defenses have thwarted dozens of attempts by terrorist groups, which still exist in some areas in the Idleb and Lattakia countryside, to attack the safe areas and villages of Lattakia countryside and the Hemeimeem base with drones carrying bombs.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.