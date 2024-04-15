Pro-Regime Pages Mourn Officer Who Died in Mysterious Circumstances

Regime loyalists reported the death of Brigadier General Najdat al-Roumi, also known as “Abu Daniel,” who was born in Lattakia and resided near Damascus. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed, adding to a pattern of unexplained officer deaths within the regime’s forces.

In related news, a military member named Ahmed Obeid, also from Lattakia, was killed in the Latakia countryside. Over the past week, pro-Assad forces have suffered additional casualties in various locations.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group, claimed responsibility for sniping 11 members and officers of Assad’s forces in the Jabal al-Zawiya area of southern Idleb. Similarly, Jaysh al-Nasr reported a sniping incident in the Ghab plain, west of Hama.

The Shaam News Network has tracked further incidents, including the death of three members of Iran-affiliated militias by unknown attackers in Al-Mayadeen, Deir-ez-Zor. The deceased were from Hatla, in Deir ez-Zor’s northern countryside.

The Assad regime typically does not publicly disclose its military casualties. These reports primarily come from personal and loyalist news sources.

