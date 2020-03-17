Cabinet Approves Executive Plan for Confronting Coronavirus

The Cabinet has met to discuss plans to tackle and prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, with each ministry being tasked with specific responsibilities writes SANA.

The Cabinet on Sunday approved an executive plan for each ministry to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) and formed a follow-up team to ensure the optimal implementation of resolutions.

During its weekly session chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, the Cabinet tasked the Ministry of Industry with instructing private sector factories that produce cleaning and sanitization products to work at maximum capacity with no less than three shifts to ensure their availability.

The ministries were instructed to implement the decision to reduce working hours and to provide the necessary cleaning and sanitization products at work places.

The Cabinet also decided to procure all the medical requirements and equipment for diagnosis and quarantine centers.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.