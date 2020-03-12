Maurer: Economic Blockade on Syria Widely Affects Society and Economy

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the need for humanitarian aid to reach the people of northern Syria writes SANA.

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, stressed on Tuesday that the economic blockade on Syria affects the society, economy and the basic humanitarian needs.

Maurer said in press conference with head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), Khalid Haboubaty, that the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people increase because of the war against it and the citizens’ willingness to return to their homes in the liberated areas, which require suitable infrastructure.

He pointed out that the current challenges are not merely providing suitable human needs, but the politicizing of the crisis in Syria, in particular, in Idleb, which creates a big challenge for the humanitarian work, indicating that Syria will receive a large amount of attention from the Committee in the coming months.

Maurer described his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem, and Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Mikdad, as important, adding, “we expressed our commitment to do our best to create a safe environment to get the humanitarian aid to the people who are in need”.

