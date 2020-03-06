Russian Airstrike Kills 16 Displaced in Idleb

Hours before a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, a center for the displaced people of Syria was hit by an airstrike, killing 16 reports Zaman Al Wasl.

An overnight Russian airstrike on a center for the displaced in northern Idleb province has killed 16 people, including women and children, a rescue agency said Thursday.

The White Helmets said 16 civilians were killed and 18 others injured in the attack on the town of Maarat Misrin.

The deadly strike on displaced Syrian came hours before a summit between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Idleb, after a surge in tensions between their countries over fighting in the province between Russian-backed regime forces and opposition fighters allied to Turkey.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian fighters holed up there, but hasn’t been able to stop the Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive to retake the province.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.