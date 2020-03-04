Syrian Army Shoots Down Third Turkish Drone in Northwest Syria

The Syrian army has shot down another Turkish drone flying over Idleb province, which have proved a dangers to Syrian troops reports Al-Masdar.

For the third time in the last 12 hours, the Syrian army has shot down an armed Turkish drone over the northwestern region of Syria.

According to the latest report from Idleb Governorate, the Syrian air defenses identified a Turkish drone approaching their positions, and downed the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Units of the Syrian Arab Army shot down on Tuesday two drones that belonged to the Turkish regime troops in the surroundings of Saraqeb city and east of Khan al-Sobol in Idleb’s southeastern countryside.

A SANA reporter said that a military unit observed a drone approaching from military points in Saraqeb and downed it in the surroundings of the city.

Meanwhile, another army unit shot down a second drone from the Turkish occupation forces east of the Khan al-Sobol area in Idleb’s southeastern countryside.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.