The Opposition at the Gates of Kafranbel and Heavy Clashes in Saraqeb

Opposition forces have pushed back against the advancing regime army, securing a number of towns and destroying and seizing military hardware reports Jesr.

Opposition factions are continuing to advance in Jabal al-Zawiya, declaring that they have taken control over a number of towns and villages, while clashes are ongoing on the outskirts of Kafranbel after the groups took control over the forest west of the city.

During the clashes in the Kafranbel environs, the groups seized a tank from the regime forces, and also struck regime positions and allied militias with dozens of rockets, causing direct damage, according to the Abaa agency.

On the Saraqeb front east of Idleb, local sources said that the southern and southeastern outskirts of the city had seen heavy clashes, during which military forces repulsed more than one attempt by regime forces to advance towards the city under heavy air, artillery and rocket fire. The attacking forces were able to take control over the eastern district of Saraqeb and there were heavy clashes inside the city.

The networks added that Turkish drones struck regime forces with three rockets on the Saraqeb city front, destroying it and killing its crew. The battles were still ongoing late into the night.

