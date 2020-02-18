Turkey Sends Over 150 Vehicles to Idleb Amid New Syrian Army Advance

Turkey has announced that it has reinforced its observation post in Idleb with addition armored vehicles reports Al-Masdar.

The Turkish Army strengthened its presence in Idleb and deployed additional tanks, artillery and armored vehicles of various types.

According to the Anatolia News Agency, the Turkish Army brought in more military reinforcements from various units.

The agency, quoting its correspondent, indicated that the Turkish Army moved artillery, tanks and personnel carriers into the city of Reyhani in the southern province of Hatay.

A convoy of 150 armored vehicles headed to the Turkish observation points deployed around the Syrian city of Idleb, amid intensive security measures.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, a few days ago, that Turkey would deal with the Syrian army if they did not withdraw from Idleb before the end of February, and that his country, “would not stand silent in front of besieged Turkish control points in Idleb.”

In his statement, the Turkish President called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to pressure the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, to stop the attack being carried out by the Syrian army in Idleb.

