Assad Airstrikes Kill 12 Civilians Including 7 Children

A Syrian regime airstrike on the northern city of Idleb killed 12 civilians, the Civil Defence Agency said Tuesday.

Seven children were among the victims in the raid on the industrial district of the city.

Meanwhile, the wave of displacement, which has seen around 700,000 people flee a regime offensive in Idleb region, is the biggest of the nine-year-old conflict, the United Nations said Tuesday.

“In just 10 weeks, since Dec. 1, 2019, some 690,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Idleb and surrounding areas,” a spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

“This is, from our initial analysis, the largest number of people displaced in a single period since the Syrian crisis began almost nine years ago,” David Swanson said.

More than half of Syria’s population had already been displaced by the nine years of conflict, but the latest regime offensive against the last rebel enclave in the country has sent these numbers soaring.

