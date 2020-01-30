Assad Heads Meeting to Follow up on Implementation of National Project for Administrative Reform

The National Project for Administrative Reform hopes to cut waste from a number of ministries and save money reports Al-Watan.

In order to follow up on the progress of the implementation of the National Project for Administrative Reform, President Bashar al-Assad chaired a meeting with Prime Minister Imad Khamis, and a number of ministers, to discuss what had been achieved.

During this meeting, there was discussion of the final version of the Financial Disclosure Law, which will be presented to the cabinet in preparation for approval, due to the law’s positive impact in terms of establishing institutional principles of integrity, equality and transparency, as well as preventing corruption and reducing illicit earnings and protecting public money, according to SANA.

The Minister for Administrative Development, Salam Safaf, gave a presentation on the results of the preparatory phase for the project in the Local Administration, Environment, Public Works and Housing, and Finance Ministries, especially in the fields of human resources management and the reform of administrative structures and problems revealed during implementation, and then determining subsequent treatment through measures taken to implement a new organizational structure in the three ministries.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Suhail Abdul Latif, and Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf, presented the new organizational structure of their ministries, which dealt with the problems of inflated administrative structures in the old structures, and the results of the evaluations carried out for workers in central departments, as well as the resulting qualification and training courses to raise the quality and efficiency of their work and optimizing available human resources.

Minister of Finance Mamoun Hamdan explained the gaps in the current organizational structure of his ministry and the procedures underway to correct these gaps, thereby developing the optimal administrative structure for the Ministry of Finance and its affiliated entities.

President Assad gave instructions to start applying the preparatory stage for the project in other ministries, in accordance with steps implemented in the three ministries, and to work on a number of key points to raise the quality of work efficiency in the public agencies. He called on the agency develops a map of human resources and job vacancies and job descriptions, and reduce the number of ministerial assistants, as well as reduce inflated administrative structures, especially administrative support entities, which lead to flabbiness of institutions and increases spending and waste. He said that they must address the imbalance in the number of staff of ministries, based on the workforce analysis.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Health, Social Affairs and Labor, the Chairman of the Planning and International Cooperation Authority and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.

