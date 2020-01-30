Moallem Affirms Adherence to Committee to Discuss Constitution

Walid al-Muallem has spoken to Geir Pedersen about the committee to discuss the constitution and the political process in Syria reports SANA.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the political process in Syria, were on the table.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of exerting all possible efforts and providing the necessary support to achieve the hoped for advances and make the process a success and fulfil the desires of the Syrian people in a way that ensures all the outcomes are based on a Syrian-Syrian decision, along with affirming the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The two sides underlined the importance of adhering to the procedures of the committee to discuss the constitution, to maintain its Syrian independent decision without any foreign interference.

