Army Liberates Maarat al-Nu’man, 28 Villages and Towns in Idleb Southern Countryside, Army Command Says

The Syrian army has advanced and taken control of a number of town and villages in Idleb, including Maarat al-Nu’man, after weeks of attacks writes SANA.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced that military units operating in Idleb countryside have liberated the city of Maarat al-Nu’man, and a number of villages and towns in the southern countryside of Idleb, from terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Army General Command said that army units operating in Idleb’s southern countryside continued their military operations, which aim to put an end to the crimes of the terrorist organizations that continue targeting the safe areas, civilians and the army’s posts with rocket shells and explosives.

The statement added that the army units managed, during the past few days, to eliminate terrorism from a number of villages and towns, including Deir Sharqi, Maar Shamarin, Tel Mans, Maar Shamsah, Maar Shourin, al-Za’lana, al-Amoudiyeh, Babila, al-Dana, Kaferouma, al-Hamidiyeh, Kherbet al-Hinak, Deir Gharbi, Bsida, Takana, Kafr Basin, Babolin, Jarablus, Jouz Fin, al-Salihiya, Sahyan, al-Ghatfa, Maasarin, Tel al-Sawamea, Ayn al-Ban, Tel Debs, Maarata, Ayn Krea and Maarat al-Nu’man.

The statement also stressed that the army continues to carry out its constitutional, national and ethical duties in pursuing what is left of the armed terrorist organizations until all Syrian territory is cleared.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.