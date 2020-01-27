Syrian Army Advances Towards Maarat al-Nu’Man

The Syrian Arab Army has pushed towards the city of Maarat al-Nu’man, clearing a number of villages on the way writes SANA.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army have cleared the village of al-Ghadfeh, one of the last hotbeds of terrorists, achieving fresh progress in the direction of Maarat al-Nu’man in the southern Idleb countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that units of the army continued their operations against terrorist organizations in several directions towards Maarat al-Numan city, making fresh progress by clearing the village of al-Ghadfeh and chasing the remnants of the fleeing terrorists.

The reporter added that the army units engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists in the vicinity of strategic Wadi al-Deif, adjacent to Ma’arshamsha village liberated by the army units on Saturday evening.

The reporter pointed out that the army units, in parallel with their operations in the direction of al-Maara, confronted an attack by terrorist groups in the direction of al-Samaka village, which was liberated by the army on Saturday, inflicting both personnel and equipment losses upon terrorists.

Over the past two days the towns and villages of Maar Shamareen, Taqana, Talmans, Ma’arshamsha, al-Samaka, al-Tah, and Deir al-Sharqi in the southern countryside of Idleb were cleared of terrorism after heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorists.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.