Regime Forces Withdraw From Positions in Southern Idleb

An attack by the Turkistan Islamic Party has forced regime fighters to withdraw from southern Idleb, with 40 fighters killed reports Jesr.

The Russian Hemeimeem airbase’s Reconciliation Center announced that regime forces had, “left their positions in the de-escalation zone in southeastern Idleb after an attack by militants on Jan. 22, 2020.”

The center claimed that regime forces had left their positions after an attack by, “about 200 militants from the Turkistan Islamic Party and 20 vehicles, tanks and armored vehicles” on Wednesday evening.

It said that, “intensive actions using balloons, missile launch systems and drones” preceded the attack, and added that, “as a result of the fire, the militants forced the Syrian forces to leave their positions and move south.”

The center counted the regime forces losses at 40 dead and 80 wounded, adding that opposition losses were 50 dead and 90 wounded, saying that all of them were militants.

In addition, the center said that, “up to 50 militants tried to attack government positions in Aleppo, which was the first attempt at an attack since the liberation of the city.”

It said that, “on Jan. 22, 2020, a group of militants including up to 50 people supported by four small trucks equipped with heavy machine guns attacked government positions in Aleppo city from two directions.”

He added that, “The attack was backed by mortars. This attack was the first to assault the positions of the government forces defending the city since its liberation from terrorists.”

The center said that, “the attack was repelled and the militants suffered losses—seven dead and nine wounded. The losses of the Syrian forces in Aleppo included two dead and four wounded.”

