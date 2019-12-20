Moscow: Rejecting Our Draft Resolution on Transporting Humanitarian Aid Shows Politicization of This Issue

Russia has said that if their resolution on transferring humanitarian aid to Syria is rejected, then the political games of other countries will be exposed writes SANA.

Russia has affirmed that any rejection of the draft resolution on transferring humanitarian aid to Syria, which it will put to a vote at the International Security Council on Thursday, will expose the reality of using the issue of aid by some states as a “political game.”

Russia Today’s website quoted Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN as saying on Twitter on Wednesday,” Russia has submitted a compromise draft resolution with regards to humanitarian aid in Syria, and its lack of support by our partners will show that for them, the issue has just been a political game, more than a desire to help the population in Syria.”

On Tuesday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, announced that Moscow will submit a draft resolution at the International Security Council on transferring humanitarian aid to Syria on Dec. 19, 2019.

He added that humanitarian aid must not be transported to Syria without the acceptance of the Syrian Government, affirming that the draft resolution proposed by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait in this regard “isn’t acceptable.”

The Russian draft resolution provides for the extension of the work of the current mechanism for transporting humanitarian aid for a period of half a year and not for a year as provided by the draft resolution which was submitted by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, and the Russian draft resolution stresses the necessity of maintaining two of the four border crossings for transporting aid.

It is noteworthy that the UN Security Council adopted Resolution No. 2165, which authorized humanitarian convoys heading to Syria to cross the borders, and its validity is extended every year, and this mechanism has existed since July 2014.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.