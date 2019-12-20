Four Civilians Killed, Four Others Injured in Mine Explosion in Tel Abyad

A mine, which was being transported in a car, exploded in the city of Tel Abyad, killing four civilians reports The Syria Times.

Four civilians were killed, including two children, and four others were wounded when a mine exploded inside a car in Tel Abyad city in Raqqa’s northern countryside.

Sources said that a mine exploded inside a car near al-Bawabah al-Hudodiya in Tel Abyad city in Raqqa where Turkish occupation forces and their mercenary terrorists are stationed.

Meanwhile, a vehicle exploded in Mabruka village in Ras al-Ayn’s western countryside in Hassakeh, where the Turkish invading forces and their terrorist tools are stationed, killing five civilians and wounding fifteen others, in addition to causing a huge amount of material damage to public and private properties.

Reporters in Hassakeh quoted local sources as saying that a booby-trapped vehicle exploded near a popular restaurant in Mabruka village in Ras al-Ayn’s western countryside, claiming the lives of five civilians and injuring 15 others.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.