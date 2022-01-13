Youtube
Syrian Colonel Guilty of Murder, Rape and Torture in ‘Hell on Earth’ jail – BBC News
BBC NEWS, Thursday January 13th, 2022
Satellite Imagery of Syrian Port After Israeli Strike Shows ‘Astonishingly Precise’ Attack || 2021
Warthog Defense, Friday January 7th, 2022
Syria: Risking Lives and the Environment for Oil
CHANNEL 4 NEWS, Thursday December 23rd, 2021
US Retains Military Presence in Northeast Syria
AL-JAZEERA, Friday December 17th, 2021
Qatar’s FM Discusses his Country’s Position on Syria
TRT, Friday December 10th, 2021