Who’s Who – Khaldoun Hamieh: The Financial Engine Behind Hezbollah and the Fourth Division

This week, the U.S. Treasury Department expanded its sanctions list to target individuals and companies associated with the Syrian regime and Hezbollah. Among the newly sanctioned figures is Khaldoun Hamieh, a name that stands out due to his extensive role in drug and arms trafficking across Lebanon and Syria. His inclusion on the list highlights the significant influence he wields within these networks, particularly in the trafficking of Captagon, a drug central to regional conflicts.

A Key Player in the Hezbollah and Syrian Regime Nexus

Khaldoun Hamieh, also known as “Abu Ali,” hails from Baalbek, Lebanon, a region where his family has deep roots. His father, Habib Hamieh, is a prominent figure in the area, helping to establish a stronghold of influence for the family. Hamieh’s extensive connections with both Hezbollah and the Syrian regime’s Fourth Division have made him one of the most significant facilitators of illicit activities between Lebanon and Syria.

The Fourth Division, commanded by Maher al-Assad, has long been a notorious force in Syria, known for its role in violent repression and corruption. Designated by the U.S. in 2017 for human rights abuses, the Fourth Division has also been linked to drug and arms trafficking operations, in which Hamieh plays a crucial part. According to the U.S. Treasury, Hamieh controls Captagon production labs in the Sayyida Zainab area of Damascus, a region dominated by Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Involvement in Captagon Trafficking and Smuggling Operations

Hamieh’s influence as a drug trafficker is most pronounced through his role in the Captagon trade, which has become a significant revenue stream for both Hezbollah and the Assad regime. He has coordinated closely with border officials along the Lebanon-Syria border to ensure the smooth passage of Captagon shipments into neighboring countries, including Jordan. In one instance, Hamieh secured safe passage for a vehicle carrying hundreds of kilograms of Captagon from Lebanon into Syria, facilitating the movement of both drugs and proceeds between these countries.

The financial proceeds from the sale of these drug shipments often find their way to Maher al-Assad’s trusted advisor, Ghassan Bilal. Both Bilal and Maher al-Assad have been under U.S. sanctions since 2020 for their roles in human rights violations and the Fourth Division’s participation in smuggling operations. Hamieh’s close coordination with these key regime figures further highlights his central role in the drug trade that benefits the Assad regime.

Arms Trafficking and Financial Support for Hezbollah

Beyond his involvement in drug trafficking, Hamieh is also heavily engaged in arms deals. He has been reported to have sold weapons and armored vehicles to Maher al-Assad and has donated close to $1 million to Hezbollah, further solidifying his ties to the organization. His ability to manage financial and logistical operations that benefit Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and himself underscores his importance within these networks.

In 2020, Lebanese activist Canada Khatib accused Hamieh of arms trafficking, suggesting he smuggled weapons with the help of a family member, Jihad Hamieh. These accusations gained more traction when a video emerged of Hamieh surrounded by armed men and stepping out of SUVs, an image that portrays him as a figure with considerable power and influence. His deep ties to influential Lebanese figures, such as General Abbas Ibrahim, the former head of Lebanese security, further enable his activities. Though these connections have not been fully verified, social media posts suggest that Hamieh and Ibrahim share a personal relationship.

A Multi-Layered Web of Smuggling and Influence

Hamieh’s role extends far beyond simple smuggling operations. He is a key financier and logistics operator who maintains and strengthens the financial channels that run between Hezbollah and the Syrian regime. Through his Captagon production and smuggling operations, Hamieh has generated significant revenues that not only enrich himself but also fund Hezbollah’s operations and support the Assad regime’s survival.

His activities serve as a linchpin for these entities’ financial sustainability. The U.S. Treasury has described him as central to these smuggling operations, noting his ability to move Captagon across the region, even into war-torn areas where normal channels of trade have been severely disrupted.

Conclusion

Khaldoun Hamieh stands at the nexus of Hezbollah and the Syrian regime’s illicit financial network. His involvement in both arms and drug trafficking, particularly Captagon, has made him an indispensable figure in sustaining the revenues of both Hezbollah and the Assad regime. His recent inclusion on the U.S. sanctions list highlights his extensive influence and control over smuggling operations, with his name now surfacing in connection to regional criminal and political networks.

While the full extent of his operations remains obscured, Hamieh’s role in the shadow economy of Lebanon and Syria is undeniable. With deep connections to key power players in both Hezbollah and the Assad regime, Khaldoun Hamieh continues to be a major player in the region’s illicit financial networks, positioning himself as the financial engine that fuels both Hezbollah’s ambitions and the Assad regime’s survival.

This report was based on open sources including a report from Enab Baladi