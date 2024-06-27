Two Civilians Killed, One Military Personnel Injured in Israeli Attack on Damascus Countryside

Two civilians were martyred, and one military personnel was injured in an Israeli missile attack targeting several locations in the southern region of Syria.

A military source reported that at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan. The attack targeted multiple points in the southern region, with Syrian air defense systems intercepting and shooting down several missiles.

The source stated, “The Israeli aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians, the injury of one military personnel, and some material losses.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.