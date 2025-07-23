Turkish Ministry of Defence: We Have Received an Official Request from Syria to Strengthen Its Defensive Capabilities

The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that it had received an official request from the Syrian government for support in bolstering its defensive capabilities and combating “terrorist” organizations, foremost among them the Islamic State (ISIS).

The statement came from Admiral Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Ministry and head of press and public relations, during a weekly press conference held in Istanbul.

Aktürk explained that, in response to the request, Turkey is continuing its efforts to provide training, advisory services, and technical support to the Syrian army. He stressed that Ankara’s goal is to “support Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity,” and to lead efforts toward lasting peace in the region in close cooperation with the new Syrian government.

Back on February 6, the Ministry of Defence revealed it had prepared a roadmap aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Syrian military.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, Ankara has been working to strengthen its relations with Syria’s new administration across all fields.

