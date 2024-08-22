Turkish Authorities Deny Rumors on Mass Naturalization of Syrians

The General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs in Turkey has refuted claims aired on a television program that suggested two and a half million Syrians had been granted Turkish citizenship. The directorate emphasized that this information is completely false.

According to a statement from the directorate, the actual number of Syrians who have received Turkish citizenship under the “temporary protection” framework stands at 238,768. This includes 134,624 adults and 104,144 children, as reported by Turkish media.

The statement also clarified that during the tenure of the new government, only 183 Syrians have been granted Turkish citizenship—101 adults and 82 children—contradicting claims that millions have been naturalized.

Following the expansion of the naturalization process ahead of the last presidential elections in May, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has since tightened citizenship procedures. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced earlier this month that these procedures would be further restricted, including changes to the “temporary protection” card, now upgraded with an electronic chip, and the renewal of residency through a notary public, among other measures.

In a related development, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that 4,335 refugees left Jordan this year, up until last month, to be resettled in a third country. According to the Jordanian Al-Mamlaka TV channel, around 420 individuals were resettled from Jordan in July, with the UNHCR identifying 20 refugees to benefit from job opportunities in Canada, where major construction companies are seeking qualified refugees.

The UNHCR data also highlighted that approximately 111,000 refugees in Jordan are in need of resettlement, representing about 14 percent of registered refugees. However, due to limited available slots, only one percent are likely to be resettled.

