Syrian Government Rejects Idea of Joining Abraham Accords

Syria TV has obtained new details regarding the Syrian government’s response to the United States concerning the conditions set for easing sanctions on the country.

Informed sources told Syria TV that Damascus addressed the condition relating to its relationship with Israel and potential participation in the Abraham Accords, the agreements signed between the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel under American sponsorship several years ago.

According to the sources, the Syrian government rejected the idea of joining these agreements, stating in its message to Washington that such accords were concluded with countries whose territories are not occupied by Israel—a situation fundamentally different from Syria’s, making its inclusion impossible.

Despite refusing to join the Abraham Accords, Damascus affirmed its commitment to building a Syria that does not seek to threaten any other party.

The sources also noted that another contentious issue discussed in the message concerned foreign fighters. The United States is demanding their removal and requesting authorization to conduct strikes inside Syria. Damascus responded that this matter would require extensive consultative sessions with Washington.

The Syrian government emphasized in its reply the need to distinguish between foreign fighters in general and those specifically posing a threat to the security of the United States, according to the same sources.

Syria Clarifies Its Position on Regional Security and Foreign Fighters

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reaffirmed that his government would not allow Syrian territory to be used to threaten neighboring countries. He stressed that Syria’s rejection of using its land as a platform for regional threats was a principle adopted even before his government arrived in Damascus.

Sharaa declined to delve into the specifics of the American conditions but indicated that some points would require further discussion or modification before any potential agreement could proceed.

Regarding the issue of foreign fighters, Sharaa hinted at the possibility of granting Syrian citizenship to those who have resided in the country for years, particularly individuals married to Syrian women and those who participated in battles against the previous regime.

Syrian Openness to Peace

U.S. Congressman Cory Mills stated that during his meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus last Friday, he sensed a genuine Syrian desire to achieve stability and peace in the region.

In an interview with Al-Araby TV, Mills praised Sharaa’s role in preventing the smuggling of weapons into Lebanon—particularly by groups like the Popular Mobilization Forces—and pointed to signs of openness toward strengthening relations with Israel, potentially even leading to expanded peace agreements as part of efforts to enhance regional stability.

Mills noted that Sharaa appeared willing to work with neighboring countries and pursue normalization efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive peace, emphasizing that his goal is not the pursuit of power or wealth, but rather the lifting of sanctions and leading Syria toward a peaceful and prosperous future.

Regarding Sharaa’s stance on the Abraham Accords, Mills said the Syrian president expressed a willingness to cooperate with Israel, particularly in securing borders and preventing arms smuggling, and affirmed his desire to establish diplomatic relations with all neighboring countries to foster stability and regional dialogue.

Based on his discussions in Damascus, Mills concluded that the fate of foreign fighters in Syria will likely involve either integration under Syrian law or deportation.

