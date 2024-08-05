Syrian Air Seeks to Acquire Russian Passenger Planes

Syrian Airlines Director General Hatem Kabbas revealed that there is an effort to acquire modern Russian passenger planes of the “MS” model, in addition to cooperating with Moscow to gain expertise for Syria.

Kabbas said that “the two countries are making efforts to overcome the accumulated obstacles to the purchase of Russian aircraft to support the Syrian air fleet, including the blockade and US sanctions,” according to the Russian agency Sputnik.

He explained that “the aircraft to be acquired must be exclusively with Russian engines to avoid Western sanctions,” pointing to Syrian Air’s efforts to expand air transport agreements between Syria and Russia to link the airports of the two countries, which will contribute to the flow of air transport, goods, and passengers, reflecting positively on economic, industrial, and cultural activities.

He added: “The Syrian side asked to study the possibility of the return of Russian airline planes crossing Syrian airspace and using Syrian civilian airports, because of the positive impact on the Syrian civil aviation sector, provided that a memorandum of understanding is reached to restore air traffic and open airlines between Russia and Syria.”

According to Kabbas, there is an aircraft in the Syrian Air fleet under repair, as there are currently only two aircraft operating at Damascus International Airport. The first is a 340 aircraft with a capacity of 291 passengers, and the second is a 320 aircraft with a capacity of 155 passengers.

“Activating transport and airline networks between Russia and Syria is a key pillar and an important step to enhance cooperation in the fields of air freight, increase and activate trade exchange to feed the Russian and Syrian markets with goods, and shorten the time in passenger transport and cargo movement,” he said.

